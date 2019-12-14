Gadgets Weekly: Vivo V17, Huami Amazfit GTR and more

Top technology companies such as Vivo, Syska, Xiaomi-backed Huami and others unveiled a new line of phones, smart lights and smart wearables in India this week (December 8-14).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Vivo V17:

Vivo's new V17 series sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) screen with a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. With the screen covering most of the front panel, the user is assured of the immersive viewing experience.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE backed by Android Pie-based FuntouchOS 9.2, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under normal usage. It also supports dual-engine fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with quad-camera on the back-- 48MP (f/1.8)+8MP(f/2.2)+2MP(f/2.4)+2MP(f/2.4) and supports night mode, portrait and comes with Artificial Intelligence-powered feature, which can intuitive identify the scenes such as beach, landscape, flowers, pets and more, and optimises the camera hardware to take best possible shots in any lighting conditions. It also supports Super night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait light effects, AR stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, Super EIS for videos, Super wide-angle (Photo+Video), Super macro, Portrait framing, AI HDR, Burst, SLO-MO, PRO Mode, Panorama, AI Scene Recognition, DOC and more.

On the front, it houses 32MP snapper with Super night selfie, Portrait light effects (Portrait bokeh included), AR stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, AI HDR, burst mode, gender detection, video recording.

Vivo V17 comes in two colours--midgnight ocean and glacier ice-- for Rs 22,990. It will be available at Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm mall, Tatacliq & Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and also will be available across all partner retail stores from December 17 onwards.

Huami Amazfit GTR Titanium and Glitter edition



Huami Amazfit GTR Titanium (left) and Glitter (right) edition (Picture Credit: Huami Amazfit India)



The Amazfit GTR 47 Titanium variant comes in a sturdy look with light and durable build. With a comfortable fluorubber strap, it is comparable to a high-end mechanical watch and is perfect for sports and business occasions. On the other hand, GTR 42 special glitter edition is embellished with 60 dazzling Swarovski Zirconia and comes with an elegant white leather strap that encapsulates a glamorous and chic look.

The Amazfit GTR 47 version, which features 1.39-inch AMOLED display comes equipped with a bigger battery that can last up to 24 days with while 42mm Glitter version offers up to 12 days battery life with 1.2-inch AMOLED display.

Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, it boasts BioTracker PPG for 24-hour uninterrupted, accurate heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

It can also show notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. Users can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music, and a built-in compass. It’s an ideal companion for fitness junkies as it comes with 12 different sports mode, with impressive battery life, NFC and has an air pressure sensor as well.

The 47.2mm (Titanium) and 42.6mm (Glitter edition) costs Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively and can be purchased on Flipkart.

Syska Smart Batten LED tubelight:



Syska smart LED tubelight (Picture credit: Syska)



Syska's new 20W Smart tubelight comes in 2 variants – single channel (6500K) and 3-in-1 (3000K-4000K-6500K). They flaunt a slim design language and boasts 1600-2000 lumens brightness.

With the Wi-Fi internet connectivity feature, users can control the light and also voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant at home and also from office or from a remote place via the Smart Home App for mobiles (both Android and iOS).

The company is offering Smart Batten LED tubelights for Rs. 1,999 (single channel) and Rs.2,199 (3-in-1) and is available at leading e-commerce stores.

Fingers Chic Dual.D wireless neckband earphones



Fingers Chic Dual.D neckband earphones (Pictures credit: Fingers)



The new Fingers Chic Dual.D comes with dual drivers in each earbud to offer deep bass and good sound clarity. The retail package comes with two ear-gel sizes for people to fit in earbuds perfectly.

It weighs just 26 g and comes with minimalist yet sturdy neckband design that can be twisted and wrapped around to fit every pocket, the company claims.

Despite the compact structure, the Chic Dual.D can offer up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge. And also, with just 5 mins of charging, it can last for more than two hours.

Another notable aspect of the earphone is Vibration alert integrated into the neckband. With this, the user can physically feel vibrations of calls and notifications of the phone. It has a 3-button control interface with an in-built mic that enables users to answer calls and also control music hands-free in unison with the Intelligent Voice Assistant ( Siri for iPhones/ Google Assistant on Android mobiles) support function that helps the user do tasks hands-free.

The Chic Dual.D also comes with Multi-point technology that enables connectivity with two devices simultaneously allowing the user to switch between both devices on the go while Bluetooth v5.0 streaming technology with EDR provides seamless connectivity and stunning audio clarity. Also, it has an IPX5 rating, which will come handy during workout sessions at the gym. Finger Chic Dual.D costs Rs 2,999 in India.

