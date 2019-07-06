Gadgets Weekly: Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi 7A and more

India is one of the most competitive smartphone markets in the world. Both big and small companies have their tasks cut out to get the consumers attention and this week, high profile companies Vivo, Xiaomi, and others unveiled new mobiles in the country.

Besides the cellphones, Huawei, Toreto, and Amazfit also launched a new line of tablet Media Pad 5, speakers and Bip Lite smart fitness band series, respectively.

Here are the gadgets launched this week (June 30-July 4):

Vivo Z1 Pro:

It sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ LCD display with punch-hole camera design. Except for the tiny space allotted to the camera in the top-left corner, rest is occupied by the fully functional screen. Device owners will have a delightful time watching high-resolution videos without any obstruction on the big screen.

Vivo Z1 Pro runs Android Pie OS with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more sufficient for the phone to lasts more than two days under mixed usage. It also expected to support 18W fast charging capability.

The Z1 Pro boasts with a triple camera module consisting, one 16MP primary sensor with F1.78 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens (F2.2 aperture & 128-degree Field-Of-View) and a 2MP depth sensor (F2.4 aperture) with LED flash. On the front, it is expected to house a 16MP snapper with F2.0 aperture.

The new Z1 Pro comes with upgraded version Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core. Going by the previous Vivo phones' prices, the new Z1 Pro is likely to be retailed in around Rs 20,000.

Redmi 7A:



Xiaomi Redmi 7A series; Picture credit: Xiaomi India



The new Redmi 7A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU with 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, Android Pie-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

In terms of photography, Redmi 7A comes with decent hardware. It features 12MP snapper with Son IMX 486 sensor, LED flash on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front.

Going by the price of the Redmi 7A series in China, it is likely to be retailed under Rs 7,000 and will be going against Nokia 2.2 Android One, Tecno and Infinix branded phones.

Toreto Sound Blast:



Toreto Sound Blast



It comes equipped with multiple connectivity options, one can connect the soundbar via Bluetooth 5.0, meaning the user can connect with smartphone, laptop, and tablet.

A notable aspect of the speaker is its TWS (True Wireless Speaker) which enables the user to connect two soundbars wirelessly.

The Sound Blast offers an impressive 8Wx2 of stereo sound (16W) and furthermore, it comes with FM connectivity, one can auto-tune into his/her favourite channel, apart from playing saved music from your Smartphone.

It comes with 2400 mAh battery capacity and once fully charged, it offers 6-7 hours of audio at stretch. The Sound Blast comes with a 1-year warranty and is available in elegant black color for Rs 2,999.

Huawei MediaPad 5:



Huawei MediaPad T5



Huawei's new MediaPad 5 sports a 10.1-inch full HD (1920x1200p) display with 76.4% screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio and comes with HiSilicone Kirin 659 octa-core processor, Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, 5MP primary camera (with F2.4 aperture & Auto Focus), 2MP (F2.4 aperture and fixed focus) front camera and a 5,100mAh battery, which is more than enough to get a full day's of battery life under mixed usage.

It also boasts Children’s Corner preinstalled and with this, the owner can set limits to their child’s usage and customize the content available.

Huawei MediaPad T5 also offers enhanced eye-comfort modes for your kids’ eyesight health: Posture Guidance (provides a reminder for your child don’t read the tablet when lying down), Blue Ray Filter and Usage Time Control.

It comes in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage--for Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively. It will go on sale on July 10 via Amazon India.

Amazfit Bip Lite:



Amazfit Bip Lite



Xiaomi-backed company Huami released the new Amazfit Bip Lite series smartwatch. It is lightweight (32g), barely feel the weight on the wrists and yet, comes with a power-packed battery life of up to 45 days, and is capable of surviving 30 meters underwater.

Once paired with the companion phone, the user app can receive notifications and even see who's calling. Equipped with multi-sport tracking, the smartwatch will enable the growing fitness conscious millennials to track their movements and stay fit.

Amazfit Bip Lite is equipped to track 4 cardio activities including cycling, running and continuous heart rate monitoring with the PPG Optical Heart Rate Sensor. The Bip Lite has its classic curved corners design, a reflective screen which allows the screen to be clearly visible even under the sunlight, and an always-on screen for the users’ convenience.

Amazfit Bit Lite costs Rs 3,999 and goes on sale on July 15 on Amazon India.

