Galaxy Note10 registration goes live ahead of launch

Samsung, in a bid to build excitement around the Galaxy Note10 launch, has opened registration window for consumers interested in buying the company's next big thing.

As of now, only the US buyers can sign-up for Samsung Galaxy Note10. You just have to submit the email ID, First & last name and zip code and also the network carrier you prefer.

With this, prospective Galaxy Note10 buyers can avail lucrative benefits such as trade-in deal, which offers up to $600 discount depending on the model of the current phone they have. Also, get an extra $50 instant credit to buy related accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Note10: All you need to know

Right of the bat, the company's official teaser suggests the Galaxy Note9 successor will come with improved S-Pen stylus and also camera hardware.



Samsung US website (screen-grab)



The company is expected to make the S-Pen's pointer more sensitive to offer natural pen/pencil writing experience and also add more capabilities including 'Air Action', which allows the user to perform function just by hand gestures without touching the screen.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Galaxy Note10 is said to house triple camera module, a 12MP main sensor with variable aperture (1.7F-24F aperture), 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it is expected to a wide-angle lens to capture big group selfies.

Word on the street is that there will be two variants-- Galaxy Note10 and top-end Galaxy Note10 Plus-- with a few differences.

The generic Galaxy Note10 series is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch super AMOLED QuadHD+ display with Infinity-O Display with 3,600mAh battery. Whereas, Galaxy Note10+ would come with a bigger 6.8-inch screen and a 4,000mAh battery in addition to the extra camera, probably with Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Rest of the features including design language are expected to be same for both the models.

Except for the small circular space in the top center, rest will be a fully functional display with more than 91-percent screen-to-body ratio. They will also boast ultra-sonic in-screen fingerprint sensor in the front panel.

Like previous-generation models, Samsung Galaxy Note10 series, depending on the region of sale, will ship with different chipsets. The variant bound for the US, China and select global market, it will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

On the other hands, Galaxy Note10 series bound for India and Europe will have Samsung's in-house built Exynos 9825 chipset.

They all will be offered in 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and run Android Pie OS out-of-the-box and is certain to get Android Q later in the year and also, get Android R in late 2020.

Speculations are rife that Samsung might also bring special Galaxy Note10 5G edition with 12GB RAM in select markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Note10's price is expected to start around $1000.

Samsung is slated to unveil the Galaxy Note9 successor on August 7 in the New York City.

