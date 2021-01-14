Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live updates: Samsung unveils new Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung is all geared up to kick off the company's first global product launch event of the year. The company is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 on January 14 at 10:00 am EST (8:30 pm IST). Stay tuned to DH for live updates on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021.
Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event here
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro revealed
New Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro boasts two-way speakers and is tuned by AKG. They promise to offer 360-degree sound delivery,an Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Control,and Ambient Sound mode features.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 finally gets started
Expect the new Galaxy S21 flagship phone
South Korean technology major is expected to launch the new line of Galaxy S21 along with a couple of value-added accessories.
