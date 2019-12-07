Garmin launches Venu, vívoactive 4 smartwatches

Garmin India, on Friday, introduced Venu – the company’s first ever smartwatch with an AMOLED screen and vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatch.

The most striking features are its enhanced health and wellness monitoring capabilities.

The Venu, vívoactive 4 are equipped with over 40 on-device animated workouts for strength training, cardio, yoga and Pilates.

These easy-to-follow workouts demonstrate proper form and technique right on the user’s wrist. The Venu, vívoactive 4 robust suite of workout options includes preloaded workouts on the watch, preset workouts available to download from Garmin Connect, and ‘create your own’ customisable workouts.

The smartwatches are compatible with Garmin Coach, free training plans that can be adapted to a runner’s goals and performance, and also comes with a complete virtual personal trainer for added motivation.

Other smart features:

Notifications: Receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and more. Android users can reply to text messages from the device.

Menstrual Cycle Tracking: The Garmin Connect app lets women track their cycle, log physical and emotional symptoms and learn about training and nutrition during each phase of their cycle. Users will be able to see period reminders, cycle details and symptoms logged for the day.

Safety and tracking: Incident detection (during select activities) and assistance send real-time location to emergency contacts.

Personalisation: Choose from a variety of gorgeous live watch faces, apps and widgets from the Garmin Connect IQ store app. Users can even upload their own photos and turn them into watch faces.

The vivoactive 4 is priced at Rs 32,590 and Venu is Rs 37,490.