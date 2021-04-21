Gemini Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 21 2021
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 01:00 ist
A good day to take a break from drudgery and routine - go shopping or catch up with old friends. Homelife brings joy. A time to negotiate contracts.
 
Lucky color: White
Lucky number: 5
Lucky gem: Emerald

