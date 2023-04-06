Gemini Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study
Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison
Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears
Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links
We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors