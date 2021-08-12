Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 12, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back. Hassles with in-laws could damper your day.
- Lucky Colour: Peach
- Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon
Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder
With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?
How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising