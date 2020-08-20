Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Romance is in the air. A day to take to take opportunities as they come. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.
- Lucky color: Violet
- Lucky gem: Emerald
- Lucky number: 5
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food
Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo
80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent
Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA
The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more