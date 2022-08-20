Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, and be the life and soul of the party.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 3
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Fans pour money as India-Pak Asia Cup tickets sell out
UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on
How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?
Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet
Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer
Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains
30 years of A R Rahman
Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes