Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 21 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Cancelled travel plans can reveal a better offer you've never considered. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.  

Lucky Colour: Terracotta      

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

