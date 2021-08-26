Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Lucky Colour: Purple.
Lucky Number: 2.
