Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 4, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2020, 23:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 00:38 ist

A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better.

Lucky colour: Lilac                    

Lucky number: 9               

