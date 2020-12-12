Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020

  Dec 12 2020
You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.

Lucky color: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Lucky gem: Emerald

