Gemini Daily Horoscope – December 22, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 22 2022, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 00:45 ist

Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.

Lucky Colour: Tan.

Lucky Number: 6.

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

