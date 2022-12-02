Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.
Lucky Colour: Lilac.
Lucky Number: 8.
