Gemini Daily Horoscope - December 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Don’t leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 2
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot
Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread
Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove
Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes
How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution
Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor