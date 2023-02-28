Gemini Daily Horoscope - February 28, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - February 28, 2023

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 28 2023, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 00:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Gemini | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt.

Lucky Colour: Jade

Lucky Number: 8
 

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

