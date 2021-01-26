Gemini Daily Horoscope - January 26, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - January 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 26 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 01:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say.

Lucky color: Maroon

Lucky number: 2

Lucky gem: Emerald

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Behind fears that UK coronavirus strain is more lethal

Behind fears that UK coronavirus strain is more lethal

Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military

Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

 