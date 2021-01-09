Gemini Daily Horoscope - January 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Emotional situations take a toll on you today. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted.
Lucky colour: Beige
Lucky number: 2
Scientists discover 2 dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda
2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years
Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen
'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion
The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories
Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing