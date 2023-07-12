Gemini Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
