Gemini Daily Horoscope - July 9, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): You will manage to complete an important project . Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PSG a 'divisive team': Mbappe amid contract standoff
Amarnath pilgrims stranded at Baltal, Pahalgam
'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent
de Gea leaves Manchester United after contract expires
Indo-Pak love story: Sachin, Seema walk out of jail
Duleep Trophy: South defy it all to make final
Zelenskyy visits Snake Island to mark 500 days of war
How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute