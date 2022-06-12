Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 12, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 1
