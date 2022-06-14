Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 15, 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 15, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 22:33 ist

Your concern with older family members and those less fortunate than yourself will only add to your attractiveness. You play the sympathy card, never manipulatively, but instinctively and it wins you admirers galore today. 

Lucky Colour: Lavender  

Lucky Number: 5 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Conversations with cultural icons

Conversations with cultural icons

 