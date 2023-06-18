Gemini Daily Horoscope – June 18, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Friends rally around and support you, as you are in a minor controversy at work. But the issue will play itself out with little input from you. So no need to fret over that one. A partner is demanding and making unrealistic demands on your time and attention. A weekend getaway seems ideal to clear the air.
Colour: Grey.
Number: 2.
