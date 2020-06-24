Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 24, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky gem: Emerald
Cop goes viral on social media with ‘Teri Mitti’ song
World's best restaurant serves food in phase with Moon
Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?
Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19
Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers
H-1B visa ban: How does it affect Indians?