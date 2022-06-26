Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 26, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.
Lucky Colour: Mustard.
Lucky Number: 2.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model
'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK
5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling
Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour
A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy
Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing
Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients