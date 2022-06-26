Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 26, 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope - June 26, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 00:45 ist

You have been on a roll, but it is time to slow down and devote attention to your health. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Travel plans may come unhitched.

Lucky Colour: Mustard.

Lucky Number: 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

 