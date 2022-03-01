Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 1, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

At work you have settled into an easy pattern that gets you admiration from your boss. But it is time to think out of the box today -- you can excel at it, instead of being just good at it. Go on -- pull out all the stops.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media