Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 2, 2022

Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 2, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2022, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. You could have a tendency to spend too much on your home or entertainment. An old loan is returned to you.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Number: 2

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

In Pics | Countries with most nuclear weapons

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

Ukraine war could affect Nobel Peace prize nominations

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

India’s Silicon Valley B'luru is minting millionaires

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, IPCC warns

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Chhattisgarh govt to buy cow urine from farmers

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

 