Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 2, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You will have to work hard and take your friends’ support. Don’t believe everything you hear. Keep an open mind. Your attention span seems to be reducing, so stay more focused. Significant-other still is elusive. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Colour: 2
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
What is China's game plan in Ukraine?
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy
Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit
Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir
Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case
Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll
DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM
Surgeons must push for robots in OTs
Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society
Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out