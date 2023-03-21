Gemini Daily Horoscope – March 22, 2023

Gemini Daily Horoscope – March 22, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 23:01 ist
Credit: Pixabay

You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run.                                                          

Lucky Colour: Mustard                        

Lucky Number: 3

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 