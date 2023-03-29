Gemini Daily Horoscope -March 29, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 29, 2023

Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 29, 2023

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 29 2023, 00:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The time has come when you need to live in the present. The universe beckons, and has a plan for you. You are undecided about the path to choose. But
things have a way of falling into place, you just need to trust. Friends are giving you a hard time right now, demanding more of your time and attention than possible. Lucky Colour: White     Lucky Number: 7
 

Gemini
Gemini Horoscope
Zodiac
Horoscope

