Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 4, 2022

  • Mar 04 2022, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing.

Lucky Colour: Jade

Lucky Number: 8

