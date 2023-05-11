Gemini Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2023

Gemini Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 00:02 ist

GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): A party puts you in the limelight .Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret.  Your temper could be short if someone criticizes your efforts. Your health may  be compromised due to a sedentary lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: lilac          

Lucky Number:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 