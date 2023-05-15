Gemini Daily Horoscope - May 16, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Family relations are rather tense. Career matters are frustrating. Sudden changes concerning colleagues may surprise you. A painful love relationship from the past can intrude on your present. The time has come for to make some introspection and rearrange your goals.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 6
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday
Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden
Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill
Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees
'Raghav & I overwhelmed with the love', says Parineeti