Aquarius Daily Horoscope - May 4 | Free Online Astrology

New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. You need to reevaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies.
- Lucky Colour: Magenta
- Lucky Number: 6
