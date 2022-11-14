Gemini Daily Horoscope – November 14, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You finally open your eyes to a situation which has been going on in your life. Mars heals a long-broken friendship
Colour: White
Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kerala dhows, pineapples to make presence at Qatar WC
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 mn globally
Modi 'bhakts' on a mission in Telangana
Charles III leads first Remembrance Sunday as king
British Indian WWII spy's story hits London stage
Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies
Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day