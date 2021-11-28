Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation.  Mars adds an edge to your talk. Mars activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2 

