Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life.
Lucky Colour: Mustard.
Lucky Number: 8.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC
Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record
UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last WC
WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit hiked
Psychedelics show promise in treating depression: Study
The ‘suspended’ village and its temple