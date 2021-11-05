Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 5, 2021

Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 5, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2021, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 00:45 ist

You are irritable today, and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out.. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Lucky Number: 2.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

India celebrates Diwali amid restrictions on crackers

India celebrates Diwali amid restrictions on crackers

What climate change looks like from space

What climate change looks like from space

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Did K'taka police sit on key info on 2016 bitcoin hack?

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

Here's how the Great Barrier Reef can survive

The art and ritual of rangoli

The art and ritual of rangoli

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion

 