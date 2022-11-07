Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 7, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into.
Lucky Colour: White.
Lucky Number: 6.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years
Last eight years on track to be hottest on record: WMO
Bollywood showers love on Ranbir Alia's baby girl
Search for survivors on after Tanzania plane accident
Rare presence of snow leopard recorded in the Valley
UN summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'
Didn't do 'KGF' to intimidate, but to inspire: Yash
Andaman, the hidden gem of India