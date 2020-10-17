Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

News through phone or text gives you new information to organize and think about. An offer of a new position of power will give you more control and independence.
Lucky color: Peach
Lucky number: 3
Lucky gem: Emerald
Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil
Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way
Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing
IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves
What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?
Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him