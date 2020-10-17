Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020

Gemini Daily Horoscope - October 17, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 17 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 01:00 ist

News through phone or text gives you new information to organize and think about. An offer of a new position of power will give you more control and independence.

Lucky color: Peach

Lucky number: 3

Lucky gem: Emerald

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Dasara celebrates frontline workers' triumph over evil

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Online shopping the pandemic away? There's a better way

Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing

Glass and blood: Aftermath of Karabakh hospital bombing

IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

IPL 2020: RCB need to make right moves

What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?

What does ‘negative’ on a coronavirus test really mean?

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

Donald Trump’s misogyny might finally catch up with him

 