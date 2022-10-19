Gemini Daily Horoscope – October 19, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You may want to take another look at an investment you are about to make. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 5
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka
Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture
Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool
Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab
Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels
UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC
How app developers keep kids glued to screens