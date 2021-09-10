Gemini Daily Horoscope - September 11 | Free Online Astrology

Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Career opportunities abound, but learn to read the fine print. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. Travel will be favourable.
Lucky Colour: Apple-red
Lucky Number: 6
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais
Afghanistan's Hazaras fear uncertain future
Mizoram braces for 2nd refugee wave from Myanmar
'Thalaivii' review: More romance than politics
Did Shastri, Kohli pay enough heed to health protocols?
Indian photographer's exhibition recalls horror of 9/11
Taliban have their work cut out to win hearts and minds
India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid curbs
Taliban takeover sparks fear for Afghanistan's heritage