Gemini Horoscope – February 25, 2023

Gemini Horoscope – February 25, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2023, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 01:36 ist

Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Stay away from 'get rich quick' types of people. Seek good independent advice on any projects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Lucky Number: 2.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gemini Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

371 bird species sighted in K'taka in all-India survey

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

I had to say those things: Akhtar on his Pak comments

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

Pak girl who crossed two nations to marry B'luru lover

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

How Sri Lanka sleepwalked over a debt cliff

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Zelenskyy eyes 'victory' in '23 as Western tanks arrive

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

Ministry unhappy with wrestlers for missing int'l meets

 