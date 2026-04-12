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Gender euphoria: What does it entail

Gender dysphoria is a feeling of anxiety and discomfort that arises when an individual feels out of place or not accepted in a specific group or community.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 23:14 IST
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