<p class="bodytext">Gender euphoria is a feeling of joy and comfort an individual feels about their gender identity and body. It comes when an individual is accepted and welcomed within a community or group. Gender euphoria may also be felt when an individual expresses their gender by way of choosing pronouns, attire, names and physical appearance — whatever they are most comfortable with. When gender expression is aligned with identity, it leads to lower stress and anxiety, and a better self-image.</p>.What’s gender criticality?.<p class="bodytext">Gender dysphoria is a feeling of anxiety and discomfort that arises when an individual feels out of place or not accepted in a specific group or community. They may feel at odds with their sex assigned at birth, and wish to dress, look and behave in a manner that is more aligned with a different gender identity. Not all trans or gender nonconforming individuals experience dysphoria.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(</span><span class="bold">Decoded</span> <span class="italic"> demystifies gender concepts and breaks them down into easy-to-under</span><span class="italic">stand language.)</span></p>