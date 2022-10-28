Get crafty this Halloween

Bottle cap bats
Materials
Bottle caps, paper, scissors, glue, white and black paint or markers.
Method
Draw bat wings on paper and cut them out.
Glue the wings on to the back of the bottle cap.
Draw eyes on paper and cut them out. You can get creative by using buttons or other materials.
Use the markers and paint to decorate as you wish.
Bat sock puppet
Materials
Sock, buttons, paper, glue,
scissors, and pen.
Method
Start by marking where the eyes and mouth are on the sock.
Stick the buttons as eyes, and draw the mouth.
Draw triangles on the paper, and cut them. Stick them on the sock as ears.
Halloween wreath
Materials
Paper plate, sketch pens, scissors, and decorative materials(optional).
Method
Draw a small circle on the paper plate and cut that out.
Take the ring and use the sketch pens to draw spooky designs like skulls, crows, ghosts and pumpkins.
Use decorative materials like glitter, sequins, feather and net to add a little zing.
Paper bag monster
Materials
Paper bag, paper, scissors, glue, sketch pens, and paint.
Method
Paint the bag the colour of your choice.
Turn the bag so that the opening is at the bottom. Draw eyes, a nose and a mouth.
Draw fangs on the paper and cut them out, and stick them in the mouth.
Use sketch pens to add designs.
(Compiled by Anoushka Metrani.)
