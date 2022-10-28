Get crafty this Halloween

Get crafty this Halloween

With the scary night around the corner, it is time to bring out the art supplies and try these simple and fun DIY crafts

Anoushka Metrani
Anoushka Metrani,
  • Oct 28 2022, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 05:01 ist

Bottle cap bats 

Materials 

Bottle caps, paper, scissors, glue, white and black paint or markers. 

Method

Draw bat wings on paper and cut them out.

Glue the wings on to the back of the bottle cap.

Draw eyes on paper and cut them out. You can get creative by using buttons or other materials.

Use the markers and paint to decorate as you wish. 

Bat sock puppet

Materials

Sock, buttons, paper, glue,
scissors, and pen. 

Method

Start by marking where the eyes and mouth are on the sock.  

Stick the buttons as eyes, and draw the mouth.

Draw triangles on the paper, and cut them. Stick them on the sock as ears. 

Halloween wreath

Materials

Paper plate, sketch pens, scissors, and decorative materials(optional).

Method

Draw a small circle on the paper plate and cut that out.

Take the ring and use the sketch pens to draw spooky designs like skulls, crows, ghosts and pumpkins. 

Use decorative materials like glitter, sequins, feather and net to add a little zing.

Paper bag monster 

Materials

Paper bag, paper, scissors, glue, sketch pens, and paint.  

Method

Paint the bag the colour of your choice.

Turn the bag so that the opening is at the bottom. Draw eyes, a nose and a mouth. 

Draw fangs on the paper and cut them out, and stick them in the mouth.

Use sketch pens to add designs. 

(Compiled by Anoushka Metrani.)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Halloween
Features
DIY

What's Brewing

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis dies

Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters

Take your pick: Aye-aye joins ranks of snot-eaters

Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu

Love blossoms at mental health institute in Tamil Nadu

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna marks her return to music with 'Lift Me Up'

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Netizens share memes after Musk's Twitter takeover

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

Robotic falcon, answer to India's bird strike problem?

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

'Send real Mr Bean': Zimbabwe in revenge against Pak

 