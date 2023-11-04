Get on the path to prosperity

The first key to building a nest egg is simple. You have to actually save money. If you never set aside any money for your future, you cannot use the power of compounding to make your nest egg grow. Setting aside a part of your income for the future is tough, especially when your budget is already stretched thin. But it can be done. One usually saves what is left over after all expenses every month. What if you flip the statement and save on the first of the month a predetermined amount and spend what is left? Yes, it will be tough in the beginning but it will get easier as your nest egg grows.