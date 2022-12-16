Get party ready for 2023

Arch kit
This rose gold arch kit includes rose gold fringe curtains, hanging swirls with paper fans, a large 2023 balloon and confetti balloons.
Champagne flutes
This set of six Manhattan champagne flutes from Ichendorf Milano is made of crystal glass and has a cylindrical design.
Party light
The Electro Swarm LED effect light from Eliminator Lighting has six 1W LED lights on it, and multiple 90° beam angled lenses to provide maximum coverage of any dance floor.
Party supplies
This set of 25 props hats, 25 tiaras, 50 pieces of 9-inch horns, and 25 party necklaces, will jazz up your celebration.
Disco ball
This 12-inch hanging mirror disco ball from Suwimut will bedazzle your guests.
Party decor
This 25-piece set with tissue pom poms, paper flowers and paper lanterns in black, gold and white, make for a great project with the family.
Confetti launcher
This confetti launcher from Chauvet DJ, works with most confetti types, and comes with a wireless transmitter and receiver.
