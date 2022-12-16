Get party ready for 2023

Get party ready for 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 09:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

Arch kit

This rose gold arch kit includes rose gold fringe curtains, hanging swirls with paper fans, a large 2023 balloon and confetti balloons.

Champagne flutes

This set of six Manhattan champagne flutes from Ichendorf Milano is made of crystal glass and has a cylindrical design.

Party light

The Electro Swarm LED effect light from Eliminator Lighting has six 1W LED lights on it, and multiple 90° beam angled lenses to provide maximum coverage of any dance floor.

Party supplies

This set of 25 props hats, 25 tiaras, 50 pieces of 9-inch horns, and 25 party necklaces, will jazz up your celebration.

Disco ball

This 12-inch hanging mirror disco ball from Suwimut will bedazzle your guests.

Party decor

This 25-piece set with tissue pom poms, paper flowers and paper lanterns in black, gold and white, make for a great project with the family.

Confetti launcher

This confetti launcher from Chauvet DJ, works with most confetti types, and comes with a wireless transmitter and receiver.

Party
Celebrations
New Year

