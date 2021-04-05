Gmail for Android, Desktop gets Google Chat feature for individual users

For corporate clients, Google usually offers the full set of features of G-Suite such as Rooms (group chat), Meet for video conferencing, Chat for text messaging, and more through the Workspace subscription plan. But, during times such as the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it offered some commercial features to common users. A case in point is the Meet for students and schools for online classes.

Now, Google has introduced Google Chat for individual users for free. However, it is available to limited people in select regions on Android and web versions. Users can find the Chat 'Early Access' through Settings.

"Google Chat is now available in early preview for personal Google Accounts on Android and desktop. When you turn on Google Chat in Gmail settings, you can test the experience and features. You can switch back to classic Hangouts in Gmail settings any time," the company said.

Here's how to enable Chat on personal individual Gmail app for Android

Step 1: Open the Gmail app. At the top left, tap the hamburger Menu icon and then >> go to Settings.

Step 2: Select your account. Check or uncheck the Show the chat and rooms tab box to turn Chat on or off.



Google Chat on Gmail for Android. Credit: Google



Here's how to turn on Chat or off in Gmail in Desktop

Step 1: On the computer, open Gmail.

Step 2: At the top right, click Settings and then See all settings.

Step 3: At the top, click Chat and Meet.

Step 4: Select Google Chat or Chat off to turn Chat on or off in Gmail.

Step 5: At the bottom, click Save Changes.

It should be noted that the old Hangouts conversation will be moved to the Google Chat. Also, the company promises that Chat boasts strong phishing protections. If a link is sent to a user via Chat, it will be checked against real-time data from Safe Browsing and flagged if it’s found to be malicious.

Google will be bringing the Chat feature to Gmail for iOS soon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.